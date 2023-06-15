Listen: New Alice Cooper “I’m Alice”

Source: YouTube

Alice Cooper has just dropped “I’m Alice” the lead single from his upcoming album, Road, set for release on August 25th. The collection will feature a bonus DVD/Blu-ray featuring Alice’s full live show at Hellfest 2022 and includes, “all the classics and rarely played gems.” The set was produced by the legendary Bob Ezrin, and was written and performed by Alice and his live band — guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson, and Nita Strauss; bassist Chuck Garric; and drummer Glen Sobel.

Alice Cooper said in the new album’s announcement:

For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so. Alice Cooper has always believed that producer Bob Ezrin’s work with the original Alice Cooper Band led to the most effective and timeless music of his career.

Alice Cooper & Rob Zombie tour dates (subject to change):

August 5 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome (Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper)

August 8 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium (Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper)

August 10 – Madison, WI – Overture Center For The Arts (Alice Cooper only)

August 11 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome (Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper)

August 13 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha (Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper)

August 16 – Tulsa, OK – H.A. Chapman Stadium (Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper)

August 18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium (Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper)

August 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 1 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 2 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

September 5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 6 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 8 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September 9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 10 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

September 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

September 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

September 16 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

September 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

September 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

September 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

SOURCE: Press release