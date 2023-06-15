Listen: New Alice Cooper “I’m Alice”
Alice Cooper has just dropped “I’m Alice” the lead single from his upcoming album, Road, set for release on August 25th. The collection will feature a bonus DVD/Blu-ray featuring Alice’s full live show at Hellfest 2022 and includes, “all the classics and rarely played gems.” The set was produced by the legendary Bob Ezrin, and was written and performed by Alice and his live band — guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson, and Nita Strauss; bassist Chuck Garric; and drummer Glen Sobel.
Alice Cooper said in the new album’s announcement:
For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so. Alice Cooper has always believed that producer Bob Ezrin’s work with the original Alice Cooper Band led to the most effective and timeless music of his career.
Alice Cooper & Rob Zombie tour dates (subject to change):
August 5 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome (Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper)
August 8 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium (Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper)
August 10 – Madison, WI – Overture Center For The Arts (Alice Cooper only)
August 11 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome (Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper)
August 13 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha (Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper)
August 16 – Tulsa, OK – H.A. Chapman Stadium (Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper)
August 18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium (Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper)
August 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
August 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
September 1 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 2 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
September 5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 6 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
September 8 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
September 9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 10 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
September 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
September 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
September 16 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
September 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
September 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
September 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
September 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
SOURCE: Press release