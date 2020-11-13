Listen: New AC/DC song ‘Realize’ From “Power Up”
The wait is over with AC/DC releasing its 17th studio set, Power Up, marking the band’s first studio set since 2014’s Rock Or Bust album. The collection, which is the band’s first since the 2017 death of co-founding guitarist Malcolm Young, caps a tumultuous time for the band that saw Axl Rose temporarily replacing Brian Johnson, who was suffering from hearing issues, and the return of drummer Phil Rudd, who battled both drug and legal issues.
The album includes musical ideas co-written by Angus Young and his late-brother over the recent years, which were reshaped and re-recorded for Power Up. For Angus, the new album is a loving tribute to Malcolm.
Again, like Angus said, AC/DC music must sound like AC/DC and this one again, certainly does!
BONUS!!! Just found another download of one of the new songs, ‘Demon Fire’.