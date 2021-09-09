Listen: “Long Way” New Solo Eddie Vedder Song.

Eddie Vedder has dropped “Long Way,” the first single from his forthcoming solo set, Earthling. Rolling Stone reported the Tom Petty-influenced track and its B-side, “The Halves,” is now available for pre-order as a seven-inch vinyl single via Pearl Jam’s Ten Club.
Pearl Jam has a handful of upcoming domestic dates and Eddie Vedder will play a solo set on September 25th in Dana Point, California at The Ohana Fest.
Side Notes:
Eddie Vedder and his 17-year-old daughter, Olivia Vedder, are both featured on the new soundtrack to actor/director Sean Penn’s film Flag Day.
The film and soundtrack album also features Glen Hansard and Cat Power’s Chan Marshall.
Vedder released his most recent solo set, the Matter Of Time EP on December 27th, 2020.
The six-track bundle featured new acoustic songs and covers including a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s 1973 early-classic, “Growin’ Up.”