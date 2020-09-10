Listen: ‘Letter To You’ New Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
I loved Bruce Springsteen’s latest album Western Stars. Now he will release “Letter to You”, a new rock album recorded live in his New Jersey home studio with the E Street Band, on October 23rd. The title track is also the first single and is available now. According his chat with Rolling Stone, “I love the emotional nature of Letter To You,” he said in a statement. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”