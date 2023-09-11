Listen: Jimmy Buffett- “My Gummie Just Kicked In”

Source: YouTube

Paul McCartney and Emmylou Harris are both featured on Jimmy Buffett’s final recordings. Three songs were dropped over the weekend and the album, Equal Strain On All Parts, will be out November 3rd.

The title was inspired by Buffett’s grandfather’s description of “a good nap”. McCartney commented about the song titled, “Bubbles Up”… “I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever. He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles.” Other notables feature on the album include Lennie Gallant, Angelique Kidjo, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

All 14 songs were recorded this year. Below is the vid for “Bubbles Up”. And I like it!