Listen: “It Don’t Bother Me” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have dropped a dynomite new song and the third new track from their upcoming Raise The Roof collection set for November 19th. The song, “It Don’t Bother Me,” is a cover tune by legendary folk artist Bert Jansch, with Robert Plant saying in a statement, “I’ve been a big follower of Bert Jansch’s work since I was a teenager, and of that whole Irish, Scottish, English folk style that has a different lilt and different lyrical perspective. I was very keen to bring some of that into the picture.”
I really like this tune!