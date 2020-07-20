Listen: Frampton’s Awesome Ringo Cover For His 80th Birthday.
I missed this on Ringo’s birthday or at least the couple days after when other artists cover his songs as an 80th Birthday tribute. I sometimes love cover tunes especially when they “make it their own.” I think it’s harder to make it your own rather than karoake the thing. Former front-man for Men At Work is one of those talented enough to do it. He did an acoustic cover of Photograph and thought that we pretty good. This one from Peter Frampton has a high production value and I think he truly makes it his own with multiple guitars and not a set of drums in sight. I had a decent set of ear buds in when I first hear it and I have to say, Peter- job well done!