Listen: “Firecracker” New Chicago Song From Just Released “Born For This Moment”

Out now is Chicago’s 38th studio album, Born For This Moment. The band is now on the road with special guest Brian Wilson, who along with fellow Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, will be opening for the band for most of the summer. The new song “Firecracker” is one of their funkiest tunes yet. Chicago is led by its three co-founders — keyboardist Robert Lamm, trumpeter Lee Loughnane, and trombonist James Pankow. Chicago continues their 2022 tour. I saw their Pinewood Bowl show last summer and it was aweseome. In addition to the band’s co-founders — Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, and James Pankow on trombone — Chicago’s line-up also includes Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Neil Donell on vocals, Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold — who also tours with the Who — on keyboards and vocals, and Eric Baines on bass and vocals.
Here’s another new song I found and this is more mellow. Starts out a bit like their classic, “Beginnings”. But it is way different once it gets going.