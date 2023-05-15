Listen: Eric Clapton & Jeff Beck “Moon River”

Source: YouTube

Out now is Eric Clapton and the late-Jeff Beck’s collaboration on the standard, “Moon River.” The track, which was recorded not long before Beck’s death last January, has been issued on all streaming platforms and will be available on vinyl on July 14th. This release comes ahead of Clapton’s Jeff Beck tribute shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 22nd and 23rd. Jeff Beck died on January 10th after contracting bacterial meningitis at age 78.