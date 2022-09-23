Listen: “Eddie” Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Tribute To Eddie Van Halen

As promised, Red Hot Chili Peppers dropped a new single – one that pays tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis explained the connection in “Eddie”: “Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock ‘n’ roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds.” The band wrote the song the following day after EVH died in October 2020. “Eddie” will appear on the Peppers’ upcoming album Return Of The Dream Canteen, due out Oct. 14th.