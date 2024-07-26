Listen: Demo version of Police’s “Every Breath You Take”

Source: YouTube

Yea, much different! Four decades after its release, we’re able to hear a little more of the song “Every Breath You Take.” An upcoming box-set edition of the Police’s final album “Synchronicity” include this demo version. The demo sounds noticeably different without Andy Summers’ familiar and catchy guitar line. Check out the demo version of “Every Breath You Take” online now. The box-set edition of “Synchronicity” is now available.