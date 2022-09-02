Listen! David Lee Roth- Unreleased Version of Panama

So, riddle me this, Batman. When in the hell did Diamond Dave record this version of Panama? David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased solo version of the Van Halen hit “Panama”, recorded “studio live”. He has not posted on socials exactly when the recording was made or who the other musicians are that are featured on the track.

Roth’s version of “Panama” comes more than a month after he shared a previously unheard solo recording from 2007, “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway”. That was a look back on his days in Van Halen is a very nostalgic tune. That song was recorded in 2007 with guitarist John 5 and drummer Gregg Bissonette for an album that never came out. This past July, Roth released a new solo song titled “Pointing At The Moon”. The acoustic-based, Americana-flavored tune was accompanied by a new abstract painting from Roth.

So after, listening to it. This does sound like latter day Dave to me. The one thing that is cool about this just released version, you an understand the lyrics to ‘Panama’ a lot better than the original album verison released on ‘1984’.

