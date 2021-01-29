LISTEN: Cheap Trick’s New Single “Light Up The Fire.”
Cheap Trick has dropped its latest single, “Light Up The Fire,” and announced its new album, In Another Word will be released on April 9th. According to the announcement, the album will be available “digitally as well as on standard black vinyl and CD. Limited-edition blue and white splattered vinyl will be available at independent record stores nationwide. In addition, a limited-edition picture disc will be available exclusively via Target.”
In Another World, which was produced by Julian Raymond, includes the band’s recent cover of John Lennon’s 1971 Imagine classic, “Gimme Some Truth.” Cheap Trick’s version was originally issued on vinyl in 2019 as a Black Friday Record Store Day release, and features the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones on guitar.
Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander said in a statement announcing the album, “This band is held together by music. It’s the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”
Source: Press Release
The tracklisting to Cheap Trick’s In Another World is:
“Here Comes The Summer”
“Quit Waking Me Up”
“Another World”
“Boys & Girls & Rock N’ Roll”
“The Party”
“Final Days”
“So It Goes”
“Light Up The Fire”
“Passing Through”
“Here’s Looking At You”
“Another World (Reprise)”
“I’ll See You Again”
“Gimme Some Truth”