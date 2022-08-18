LISTEN: “Cage” New Song From Billy Idol.

Set for release on September 23rd is Billy Idol’s latest EP, Cage. The four song collection follows last year’s The Roadside EP and is also released via George Harrison’s resurrected Dark Horse Records imprint now headed up by George’s son, Dhani Harrison. Joining Idol on the new set is longtime collaborator and guitarist Steve Stevens. Billy still has it vocally and I have liked what he has been releasing lately. This is another good rocker with that trademark Idol sneer.

The Cage EP is available on CD, vinyl LP, and limited edition red vinyl LP. A limited supply of signed copies are available while they last.

Billy Idol North American tour dates (subject to change):

August 19 – Boise, ID – Boise Open

August 21 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley

August 24 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

August 25 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

November 11, 12, 16, 18, 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan

