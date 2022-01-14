Listen! “Break The Man” new Tears For Fears music and album.

Out now is Tears For Fears’ newest single, “Break The Man” — a teaser from the group’s first new album in 17 years, titled The Tipping Point. Rolling Stone reported will the collection be released on February 25th via the Concord imprint and co-produced by the band’s Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal, along with Charlton Pettus.
Curt Smith, who co-wrote “Break The Man” with Charlton Pettus, said in a statement, “‘Break The Man’ is about a strong woman, and breaking the patriarchy. I feel that a lot of the problems we’ve been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance. It’s a song about a woman who is strong enough to break the man. For me, that would be an answer to a lot of the problems in the world — a better male-female balance.
“Break The Man” is the third track to be pulled from The Tipping Point, following the album’s title track and “No Small Thing.”