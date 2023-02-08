Listen: “Bed Of Roses” Ian Hunter is Back!

Ian Hunter’s next album, Defiance Part 1 will feature an all-star lineup of guests. And that includes Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott ,Billy F Gibbons, Duff McKagan, Todd Rundgren, Slash, Jeff Tweedy, Robert Trujillo ,Waddy Wachtel, as well as the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck.

About the rock star lineup, the Mott The Hoople legend called it “a fluke.” He said, “This was not planned. Really, I’m serious. I really couldn’t believe some of them. I mean, it’s amazing what’s happened. It’s been such a buzz.”

The first single, “Bed of Roses” was released last month and features Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers on guitar and Ringo Starr on drums.

Hunter commented about naming the album Defiance, and said, “It’s like, people my age shouldn’t be making records, blah, blah, blah. But we’ve still got a bit left.”

Recorded for Sun Records, the album will be released on April 21. And I really like this, kind of reminds me of Dylan’s ‘Positively 4th Street’ in it’s sound.