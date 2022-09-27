Listen: Beck Covers Neil Young’s ‘Old Man” For The NFL.

Beck Covers Neil Young’s “Old Man” for Sunday Night Football Promotion. It comes just a day after Rihanna was announced as the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show headliner. Not sure why they choose someone who hasn’t been on the music scene for a while but their first choice in Taylor Swift, declined the invite. Beck shared his new cover of Neil Young’s “Old Man,” released to promote the October 2nd Sunday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. According to a press release, the line “24 and there’s so much more” in Beck’s context is a nod to both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes winning Super Bowls when they were 24 years old.

Seems we are in “cover versions” mode this week as Stevie Nicks has reworked Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 classic, “For What It’s Worth.” I like Stevie’s version as she said, “sung from the perspective of a woman.” And she has kind of made the song her own with some great back up musicians including Waddy Wachtel who gives the song from nice dirty slide work. Beck in his cover seems to be doing more of an homage rather than re-working the song to make it something more unique. Anyway, nice cover Beck!