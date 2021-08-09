Listen! “Absurd” first new Guns N’ Roses song in 13 years.

Guns N’ Roses have dropped their first new track in 13 years, titled, “Absurd.” Ultimate Classic Rock posted the tune, under its original title, “Silkworms,” was an outtake from 2008’s The Chinese Democracy, and was reintroduced by the band on August 3rd in Boston.
Frontman Axl Rose told the crowd that night, “Some of you might have heard this under another name. But this is really kind of absurd for us to try this. Wasn’t that funny? And they don’t even know the joke yet. Ok, this is called “Absurd.'”
Die-hard fans will remember Guns playing the songs four times in concert back in 2001. If you are streaming this at work, I would have the headphones on or have it turned down a bit, there are a couple of NSFW lyrics in this new ditty.