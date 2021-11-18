Listen: 1971 Aerosmith Demo of “Movin Out.”

Aerosmith has posted rehearsal audio to “Movin’ Out” — one of the band’s earliest recordings from 1971. The tune, along with seven other tracks, will finally see release on Record Store Day — November 26th. The new set, titled 1971: The Road Starts Hear, features the pre-fame version of the group in its Boston rehearsal space tackling eight tunes — including early takes of their signature classics “Dream On” and “Mama Kin.”
1971: The Road Starts Hear will be limited to only 10,000 vinyl copies and 2,000 cassettes.
The tracklisting to Aerosmith’s ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’ is:
Side One: “Rehearsal Room,” “Somebody,” and “Reefer Headed Woman / Walkin’ The Dog”
Side Two: “Movin’ Out,” “Major Barbra,” “Dream On,” and “Mama Kin”
SIDE NOTES
According to the announcement for ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’: A historic early recording of Aerosmith in their rehearsal room — just the band, crew and friends captured on Joe Perry’s tape recorder. This never-before-heard performance showcases the early, raw talent of this future Hall Of Fame band, one year before signing to Columbia Records, and two years before their eponymous debut, which featured many of these songs.
Some fast facts on the debut album. It was released on January 5th, 1973. The album’s sole single, “Dream On,” became an FM radio staple, but stalled at a disappointing Number 59 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Aerosmith album finally peaked at Number 21 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 1976 — a full three years after it was released.