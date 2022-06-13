Like A Good Gin & Tonic? Try Def Leppard Gin!

DEF LEPPARD is the latest to jump on the designer alcohol bandwagon. We’ve had RUSH with their “Moving Pitchers” Blonde Ale…AC/DC with their “FOR THOSE ABOUT TO ROCK ALE”…ZZ TOP with their “TRES HOMBRES” whiskey…METALLICA with “BLACKENED METALLICA Whiskey..and now DEF LEPPARD with TWO signature GIN products.
In celebration of their 45th Anniversary this year, DEF LEPPARD has teamed up with Swedish liquor producer Brands For Fans to release two premium gin products named after two songs on DEF LEPPARD’s iconic album “Hysteria”: “Animal” and “Rocket” available at a liquor retailer near you.
DEF LEPPARD ANIMAL is described as a classic London Dry Gin with a high intensity of flavors. The grain-based distillate is heavy with juniper, lemon, and botanicals.
DEF LEPPARD ROCKET is a premium distilled gin with a high intensity of flavors. Also, with this gin, the grain-based distillate is bold with juniper and herbaceous tones.
DRINK UP SHRINERS!!