LED ZEPPELIN KICKS OFF YOU TUBE BAND HISTORY SERIES Watch Episode 1 Here!

Led Zeppelin has uploaded the first “episode” of the ongoing YouTube series titled “Led Zeppelin History.” The first offering doesn’t amount to much, featuring un-synched concert footage with quotes from the band appearing across the screen over the commercial audio of “Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You.”

On the band’s official YouTube page, the description for the clip reads, “This is the Episode 1 of Led Zeppelin History: The first in a series of short stories celebrating what happened 50 years ago, when they entered Olympic Studios to record the debut album. ”

FAST FACTS

On January 12th, 1969, Led Zeppelin released its self-titled debut album and forever altered the landscape of rock.

Born out of the ashes of the Jimmy Page-led final lineup of the Yardbirds, the album, which became an immediate FM staple, was produced by Page at Olympic Studios with the legendary Glyn Johns behind the boards for the sessions, which were the first to feature Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham.

Led Zeppelin took two months to break onto the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, spending one week at Number 10. To date, the album has sold over eight million copies in the U.S. alone.

The tracklisting to 1969’s Led Zeppelin is:

Side One: “Good Times Bad Times,” “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” “You Shook Me” and and “Dazed and Confused”

Side Two: “Your Time Is Gonna Come,” “Black Mountain Side,” “Communication Breakdown, ” “I Can’t Quit You Baby,” and “How Many More Times”