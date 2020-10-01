Watch: New Tom Petty Video- “Leave Virginia Alone”

      Breaking News
Oct 1, 2020 @ 9:17am

October 1, 2020—“Leave Virginia Alone,” the lead single and another previously unreleased song from Tom Petty’s long-awaited second half of Wildflowers—a collection he named All The Rest—is out today. Tom wrote “Leave Virginia Alone” in January 1993—very early in the evolution of Wildflowers.

 

The song debuts alongside a video co-directed by Mark Seliger and Tom’s daughter Adria Petty. The video stars emerging actress/dancer Casimere Jollette (Netflix’s forthcoming “Tiny Pretty Things”) and was shot around Connecticut as well as in and around Seliger’s studio in New York City. In speaking with David Fricke yesterday on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio, Adria notes, “We were very resourceful about trying to create a character that could be assigned to anyone. That’s why Virginia in this video is very mysterious but she has her little glimpses of characters. We really worked to cast someone authentic—that felt like they were really feeling their feelings and someone that you could believe. We really wanted the song to do the heavy lifting in this video, and sort of step out of the way and just give it something to breathe with.” Seliger furthers, “The one idea that kept coming back to both of us is that we really want Tom to be narrating the story. We really want to hear his voice as he runs you through this journey that this woman is having.” 

 “Leave Virginia Alone” follows the release of previously unheard track “Confusion Wheel,” as well as “Wildflowers (Home Recording),” and “There Goes Angela (Dream Away) (Home Recording).”

 Wildflowers & All The Rest will be released in multiple formats on October 16 via Warner Records, and is now available for pre-order. The reissue and comprehensive collection is receiving early critical acclaim.

TOM PETTY—WILDFLOWERS & ALL THE REST

1). Wildflowers

  1. Wildflowers
  2. You Don’t Know How It Feels
  3. Time to Move On
  4. You Wreck Me
  5. It’s Good to Be King
  6. Only a Broken Heart
  7. Honey Bee
  8. Don’t Fade on Me
  9. Hard on Me
  10. Cabin Down Below
  11. To Find a Friend
  12. A Higher Place
  13. House in the Woods
  14. Crawling Back to You
  15. Wake Up Time

2). All The Rest

  1. Something Could Happen
  2. Leave Virginia Alone
  3. Climb That Hill Blues
  4. Confusion Wheel
  5. California
  6. Harry Green
  7. Hope You Never
  8. Somewhere Under Heaven
  9. Climb That Hill
  10. Hung Up and Overdue

3). Home Recordings

  1. There Goes Angela (Dream Away)
  2. You Don’t Know How It Feels
  3. California
  4. A Feeling of Peace
  5. Leave Virginia Alone
  6. Crawling Back to You
  7. Don’t Fade on Me
  8. Confusion Wheel
  9. A Higher Place
  10. There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)
  11. To Find a Friend
  12. Only a Broken Heart
  13. Wake Up Time
  14. Hung Up and Overdue
  15. Wildflowers

4). Wildflowers Live

  1. You Don’t Know How It Feels
  2. Honey Bee
  3. To Find a Friend
  4. Walls
  5. Crawling Back to You
  6. Cabin Down Below
  7. Drivin’ Down to Georgia
  8. House in the Woods
  9. Girl on LSD
  10. Time to Move On
  11. Wake Up Time
  12. It’s Good to Be King
  13. You Wreck Me
  14. Wildflowers

 5). Alternate Versions (Finding Wildflowers)

*Note: only available on 9-LP and 5-CD formats*

  1. A Higher Place
  2. Hard on Me
  3. Cabin Down Below
  4. Crawling Back to You
  5. Only a Broken Heart
  6. Drivin’ Down to Georgia
  7. You Wreck Me
  8. It’s Good to Be King
  9. House in the Woods
  10. Honey Bee
  11. Girl on LSD
  12. Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)
  13. Wildflowers
  14. Don’t Fade on Me
  15. Wake Up Time
  16. You Saw Me Comin’