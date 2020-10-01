Watch: New Tom Petty Video- “Leave Virginia Alone”
October 1, 2020—“Leave Virginia Alone,” the lead single and another previously unreleased song from Tom Petty’s long-awaited second half of Wildflowers—a collection he named All The Rest—is out today. Tom wrote “Leave Virginia Alone” in January 1993—very early in the evolution of Wildflowers.
The song debuts alongside a video co-directed by Mark Seliger and Tom’s daughter Adria Petty. The video stars emerging actress/dancer Casimere Jollette (Netflix’s forthcoming “Tiny Pretty Things”) and was shot around Connecticut as well as in and around Seliger’s studio in New York City. In speaking with David Fricke yesterday on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio, Adria notes, “We were very resourceful about trying to create a character that could be assigned to anyone. That’s why Virginia in this video is very mysterious but she has her little glimpses of characters. We really worked to cast someone authentic—that felt like they were really feeling their feelings and someone that you could believe. We really wanted the song to do the heavy lifting in this video, and sort of step out of the way and just give it something to breathe with.” Seliger furthers, “The one idea that kept coming back to both of us is that we really want Tom to be narrating the story. We really want to hear his voice as he runs you through this journey that this woman is having.”
“Leave Virginia Alone” follows the release of previously unheard track “Confusion Wheel,” as well as “Wildflowers (Home Recording),” and “There Goes Angela (Dream Away) (Home Recording).”
Wildflowers & All The Rest will be released in multiple formats on October 16 via Warner Records, and is now available for pre-order. The reissue and comprehensive collection is receiving early critical acclaim.
Source Press Release
TOM PETTY—WILDFLOWERS & ALL THE REST
1). Wildflowers
- Wildflowers
- You Don’t Know How It Feels
- Time to Move On
- You Wreck Me
- It’s Good to Be King
- Only a Broken Heart
- Honey Bee
- Don’t Fade on Me
- Hard on Me
- Cabin Down Below
- To Find a Friend
- A Higher Place
- House in the Woods
- Crawling Back to You
- Wake Up Time
2). All The Rest
- Something Could Happen
- Leave Virginia Alone
- Climb That Hill Blues
- Confusion Wheel
- California
- Harry Green
- Hope You Never
- Somewhere Under Heaven
- Climb That Hill
- Hung Up and Overdue
3). Home Recordings
- There Goes Angela (Dream Away)
- You Don’t Know How It Feels
- California
- A Feeling of Peace
- Leave Virginia Alone
- Crawling Back to You
- Don’t Fade on Me
- Confusion Wheel
- A Higher Place
- There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)
- To Find a Friend
- Only a Broken Heart
- Wake Up Time
- Hung Up and Overdue
- Wildflowers
4). Wildflowers Live
- You Don’t Know How It Feels
- Honey Bee
- To Find a Friend
- Walls
- Crawling Back to You
- Cabin Down Below
- Drivin’ Down to Georgia
- House in the Woods
- Girl on LSD
- Time to Move On
- Wake Up Time
- It’s Good to Be King
- You Wreck Me
- Wildflowers
5). Alternate Versions (Finding Wildflowers)
*Note: only available on 9-LP and 5-CD formats*
- A Higher Place
- Hard on Me
- Cabin Down Below
- Crawling Back to You
- Only a Broken Heart
- Drivin’ Down to Georgia
- You Wreck Me
- It’s Good to Be King
- House in the Woods
- Honey Bee
- Girl on LSD
- Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)
- Wildflowers
- Don’t Fade on Me
- Wake Up Time
- You Saw Me Comin’