Least Popular Halloween candies from Scott Kaye’s blog.

Least Popular Halloween Candies

Reese’s Peanut Butter Athletic Cups

Butterfist

Ebola Cherries

Charleston Chewbacca

Inflamed Gum Drops

Rummy Bears

Star-Burst Appendix

Swedish Meatball Fish

Almond Joy Behar

Red Veins

Not-So-Smarties

Necco Wafers

And just for fun…

 

Least Successful Halloween Sequels

 Halloween XVLCI: The Confusing Roman Numerals

 Halloween: The Return of Mike Myers in Austin Powers 4

 Halloween: Resuscitation

 Halloween: Freddy’s Revenge… Wait, That’s Not the Right Guy

 Ultimate Halloween Horror: Night of the Healthy Snacks

 Paddington Bear’s Halloween Mauling

 Halloween: The Merchandising Opportunity

 Disney Presents Halloween: Blood on the Ice

 Halloween Episode 6: Attack of the Cloned Scripts

 Die Hard Until Resurrected for the Next Halloween Movie

 Knife-Wielding Kung Fu Panda

 Tyler Perry Presents: Madea Meets Michael Myers

 

