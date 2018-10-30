Least Popular Halloween candies from Scott Kaye’s blog.

Happy Halloween from the Morning Show That Rocks. Here now,

Least Popular Halloween Candies

Reese’s Peanut Butter Athletic Cups

Butterfist

Ebola Cherries

Charleston Chewbacca

Inflamed Gum Drops

Rummy Bears

Star-Burst Appendix

Swedish Meatball Fish

Almond Joy Behar

Red Veins

Not-So-Smarties

Necco Wafers

And just for fun…

Least Successful Halloween Sequels

Halloween XVLCI: The Confusing Roman Numerals

Halloween: The Return of Mike Myers in Austin Powers 4

Halloween: Resuscitation

Halloween: Freddy’s Revenge… Wait, That’s Not the Right Guy

Ultimate Halloween Horror: Night of the Healthy Snacks

Paddington Bear’s Halloween Mauling

Halloween: The Merchandising Opportunity

Disney Presents Halloween: Blood on the Ice

Halloween Episode 6: Attack of the Cloned Scripts

Die Hard Until Resurrected for the Next Halloween Movie

Knife-Wielding Kung Fu Panda

Tyler Perry Presents: Madea Meets Michael Myers