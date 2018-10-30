Least Popular Halloween candies from Scott Kaye’s blog.

Happy Halloween from the Morning Show That Rocks. Here now,
Least Popular Halloween Candies
Reese’s Peanut Butter Athletic Cups
Butterfist
Ebola Cherries
Charleston Chewbacca
Inflamed Gum Drops
Rummy Bears
Star-Burst Appendix
Swedish Meatball Fish
Almond Joy Behar
Red Veins
Not-So-Smarties
Necco Wafers
And just for fun…
Least Successful Halloween Sequels
Halloween XVLCI: The Confusing Roman Numerals
Halloween: The Return of Mike Myers in Austin Powers 4
Halloween: Resuscitation
Halloween: Freddy’s Revenge… Wait, That’s Not the Right Guy
Ultimate Halloween Horror: Night of the Healthy Snacks
Paddington Bear’s Halloween Mauling
Halloween: The Merchandising Opportunity
Disney Presents Halloween: Blood on the Ice
Halloween Episode 6: Attack of the Cloned Scripts
Die Hard Until Resurrected for the Next Halloween Movie
Knife-Wielding Kung Fu Panda
Tyler Perry Presents: Madea Meets Michael Myers