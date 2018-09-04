Least Popular Back-to-School Supplies on the Scott Kaye blog.

There are lots of stuff kids need to get back to school. I really kind of liked school. Not the studying part so much but the friends and the fun stuff I would actually learn in school. Now the Least Popular Back-to-School Supplies.
Slide rules, whatever those are
Easy-tear “wedgie proof” underwear
Heavily discounted Solo lunchbox
“Hopelessly Uncool” brand clothes and accessories
Elmer’s Glue Snack-Pack
“Kick Me” emblazoned backpacks
Lil’ Hipster avocado toast Lunchables
OCD Ultra-Organizer and Minute-to-Minute Planner
Anything your mom thinks is “cute”
“Chick-Magnet” brand pocket protectors
Play-Doh Four Flavor Assortment
One-ring binders