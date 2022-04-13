      Weather Alert

Want To Own A Piece Of Rock History?

Apr 13, 2022 @ 11:46am
American Red Electric Guitar

You could own a piece of music history….if you have a lot….and I mean a LOT of money.  Kurt Cobain’s favorite guitar…the blue Fender Mustang he played in the video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit is going to be auctioned off.

Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien’s Auctions says “This is one of the most iconic guitars ever to come to the auction block; one of Kurt Cobain’s favorite guitars of all time. The guitar comes with its original case and, also, the guitar strap.”

The auction is set for next month….May 20th through the 22nd and Julien’s says they expect it to bring between $600,000 and $800,000!!!  Yikes-O-Matic!  Out of my price range! Would be pretty cool to own though.

