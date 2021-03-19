Kiss’s Paul Stanley Releases Soul Station R&B Collection
Out today is Now And Then — Paul Stanley’s long awaited R&B set by his side band, Soul Station. The group has played sold-out club dates in the U.S. and Japan, with the debut album featuring 14 tracks — five originals and nine classic covers.
Among the covers included are the debut single of the Five Stairsteps’ “O-o-h Child,” the Temptations’ “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” the Delfonics’ “La-La (Means I Love You),” and a pair of Smokey Robinson & The Miracles evergreens — “Tracks Of My Tears” and “Ooh Baby Baby.” Last week, Stanley dropped the new video for the album’s original track, “I, Oh I.”
Paul Stanley explained in the press release for the new set: “Long before I ever heard the great British bands, I grew up listening to Philly Soul, Motown and so much more. I was lucky to see Otis Redding and Solomon Burke among others. That music and its storytelling gave me strength and hope even in some tough days. The great classics of that era are magical medicine for most and I felt myself drawn back to that era for some sorcery I think we could all use.”
SIDE NOTES:
Among the covers included on Soul Station’s Now And Then are the Five Stairsteps’ “O-o-h Child,” the Temptations’ “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” the Delfonics’ “La-La (Means I Love You),” and a pair of Smokey Robinson & The Miracles evergreens — “Tracks Of My Tears” and “Ooh Baby Baby.”
FAST FACTS:
Although Paul Stanley has released a total of 20 studio sets with Kiss — Soul Station’s Now And Then only marks his third solo album.
Along with his Kiss bandmates, Stanley released a self-titled debut solo set on September 18th, 1978, with the album peaking at Number 40.
2006’s Live To Win featured five tracks co-written by Desmond Child of “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” and Bon Jovi fame, and hit Number 14 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart.