Keith Richards releases new video to promote ‘Record Store Day’ releases
In advance of Saturday’s (October 24th) Record Store Day vinyl reissue of Keith Richards’ 1992 Main Offender album, a new video has been produced for the album’s track, “Hate It When You Leave.” Also set for release this weekend is a new red-single release of “Hate It When You Leave” backed by a cover of the Big Bill Broonzy standard, “Key To The Highway,” which was released at the time as a Japanese bonus track.
Main Offender, Richards’ critically acclaimed second studio set, was released on October 16th, 1992 but despite the good notices, stalled out at Number 99. The new video was directed by Richards’ son-in-law, Jacques Naudé, who’s married to Alexandra Richards. Keith makes a cameo at the tail end putting flowers in a vase