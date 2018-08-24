Kansas’ Richard William talks the Oregon Trail, touring and “Leftoverature” on the Scott Kaye Blog

Had a chat with Kansas’ Richard Williams. He is coming back to home turf with the band to Rock the Oregon Trail on September 22nd.

Details on the Show:

About 700 tickets are left for the “KANSAS Rocks the Oregon Trail” concert at Alcove Spring Historic Park Sept. 22 .





Marshall County Arts Cooperative is sponsoring the event, which features the classic band Kansas, and is seeking 10 more volunteers to help with parking. People can go to mcactickets.com to sign up to volunteer.

Ticket sales are limited to 3,000.



The event opens at 6 p.m. with a concert by country musician Jared Daniels, followed by KANSAS’ performance. The rock band, based in Topeka, is on its classic hits tour and will play in a natural amphitheater setting at Alcove Spring. This will be a first for the historic park, which lies west of U.S. Highway 77 on East River Road halfway between Marysville and Blue Rapids.

Three tiers of tickets are available. The tickets with seats closest to the stage, referred to as the pit-experience, are $85. Tickets in the center of the natural amphitheater, referred to as mid-park, are $65. General admission tickets are $50.

People may bring blankets and chairs or they can rent chairs at the park for $2. No food or drink will be allowed in the park. Food vendors and drink vendors will be selling throughout the afternoon and evening.

here: Billboard Premiered the live track of “Carry On Wayward Son” from ‘Lefoverture Live & Beyond’ with interview from Phil Ehart

Rolling Stone ran a feature on the latest studio album, “The Prelude Implicit,” here:

A performance video of the new song “Rhythm in the Spirit” was released See it below.