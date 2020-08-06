listen to Julian Lennon & Nuno Bettencourt cover ‘Karma Police’
Julian Lennon has teamed up with Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt for a new cover of Radiohead’s “Karma Police.” The clip was featured on AXS TV’s At Home And Social With Nuno Bettencourt & Friends special. “Karma Police,” which has been likened to John Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band-era work, was featured on Radiohead’s 1997 OK Computer album.
Hard to believe it’s been over 35 years since Julian Lennon broke on the scene with his late-1984 debut album, Valotte. Back in January, Julian Lennon revealed he had a cancerous mole successfully removed from his scalp. It was also reported that he had inked a deal with BMG for his first new album in nearly a decade. There’s been no official announcement regarding the deal from either the label or Julian’s camp.