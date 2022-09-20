JOURNEY Celebrates 50th Anniversary With THE GOLDBERGS

More TV in my portfolio

It’s the time of the year for new seasons of our favorite TV shows….and new shows to premiere, and tomorrow night (Wednesday 9/21) THE GOLDBERS season premiere is on ABC-TV with the band JOURNEY getting some special attention. JOURNEY will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of recording their classis ballad, “FAITHFULLY” when it is featured on the show.

Jonathan Cain who wrote “FAITHFULLY” had this to say……”It’s truly an honor for me and my bandmates to have “Faithfully” featured in the season premiere of The Goldbergs. We’re big fans of the show and hope our fans enjoy hearing one of our biggest hits in the episode. We’re looking forward to watching the episode.”

Check it out on KLKN Channel 8 tomorrow (Wednesday) night at 7:30.