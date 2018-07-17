Joni Mitchell’s legendary 1970 “Isle Of Wight” appearance set for release. Watch the trailer on the Scott Kaye blog.

I have always been a fan of Joni Mitchell. Favorite album is Ladies of The Canyon. Plus, I always disliked concert crowds who are rude to the performers. And this video has some sweet justice for concert a-holes.

Joni Mitchell’s historic 1970 performance at the five-day Isle Of Wight Festival will be released on Blu-ray and digital video on September 14th. Mitchell performed a dozen-song set during the festival’s fourth day on August 29th, 1970. The legendary festival also featured such heavyweights as the Who, the Doors, Sly & The Family Stone, John Sebastian, Chicago, Procol Harum, Donovan, the Moody Blues, and Jethro Tull, among others. Joni Mitchell Both Sides Now: Live at the Isle of Wight Festival was directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Murray Lerner, who completed the movie shortly before his death in September 2017.

The event was attended by hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom did not purchase tickets and expected to be allowed to see the performances for free. (You will see Joni talking about playing for free)

Joni’s set was interrupted multiple times, including once by a man who jumped onstage and began yelling political slogans to the audience. Mitchell responded by pleading with the crowd to show respect to the performers. “There was this sense that the artists had all sold out. It was the ‘hate the performer’ festival,” Joni comments in one interview segment about how the audience treated the music acts.

According to the press release, “Joni Mitchell took to the stage to deliver an outstanding performance against all odds. At times, it was a battle against the audience, as they tore down barriers and shouted obscenities. Her set was interrupted multiple times, including one man invading the stage to try address the crowd. She later commented, ‘It seemed like an appropriate time to flee’ — but still the seemingly fragile folk-rock singer stood her ground. Instead she returned to her piano, sitting on a fold-up wooden chair, and made an impassioned plea for respect from the audience, continuing her set with ‘My Old Man,’ she won over the crowd and the atmosphere softened. In response the front page of Melody Maker hailed her with the front-page headline, ‘Joni triumphs!'”

In 2013, Joni Mitchell appeared on CBC and was asked how she could articulate the emotions of the 1969 Woodstock festival in her song “Woodstock” — despite having missed the event: “Because I was one of the many that were thwarted. That was the place every kid wanted to be. And I got to the airport with CSN and our agent David Geffen and our manager, Elliot (Roberts), on a Sunday night when I was supposed to play and it was a catastrophe. I had to do The Dick Cavett Show the following day, y’know, and it was Geffen that decided, ‘Oh, we can’t get Joni in and we can’t get her out (of the concert site) in time,’ so he took me back to the Pierre, where he had a suite, y’know, where he lived and we watched (Woodstock) on TV. And I was the deprived kid that couldn’t go. So, I wrote it from the point of view of a kid going.” The song became a huge hit single from friends, Crosby, Stills and Nash in 1970 and was also covered by Matthews Southern Comfort.

Check out a trailer for the flick from Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Here’s Mitchell’s full set list from the festival:

“That Song About the Midway”

“Chelsea Morning”

“For Free”

“Woodstock”

“My Old Man”

“California”

“Big Yellow Taxi”

“Both Sides Now”

“Gallery”

“Hunter”

“A Case of You”

Check it out: Joni Mitchell dealing with the crowd at the Isle Of Wight Festival: