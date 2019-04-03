Joker, Starring Joaquin Phoenix Watch it!

Definitely, one of the weirder movie trailers I’ve seen. Also props to The Guess Who who’s classic “Laughing” is used here.

Joker is an upcoming American psychological thriller film distributed by Warner Brothers Pictures and based on the DC Comics character, Joker. It’s intended to be the first film in a series of DC-based films separate from the DC Extended Universe. (DCEU). The film is directed by Todd Phillips from a screenplay he wrote with Scott Silver, and stars Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, along with Robert DeNiro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais and Shea Whigham. Set in 1981, Joker follows Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who is driven insane and turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City.

Here’s the longer Trailer: