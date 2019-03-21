John Wick 3- Parabellum Watch New Trailer Here!

The series began in 2014 with the release of John Wick. It was followed by the sequel John Wick: Chapte 2, which was released in 2017. The two films were successful both critically and commercially and I just don’t remember how in the hell I missed these in theaters…oh wait, that’s right! If I want to see a kick-ass shoot ‘em up action movie I have to go by myself. Wife hates them.

I have seen the first one twice (on cable) and watched number two a couple months ago. If you are a fan of the John Wick movies already then you know what I am talking about. These really came out I think, as great kick-ass action movies. I like the fact he drives a cool ’69 Mach 1. I also like the Continental Hotel part of the movie. The Continental Hotel, (there’s more than one around the world) which caters exclusively to the criminal underworld especially hit men and permits no “business” on its premises.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – In theaters May 17, 2019. Starring Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, with Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.

Cool video here on why John Wick movies are so cool.