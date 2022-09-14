John Mellencamp Box Set For SCARECROW Coming!

Hey gang! I have always been a big John Mellencamp fan and one of my favorite LPs from John has always been SCARECROW (or SKARECROW as I refer to it). If you heard Scott Kaye’s ROCK NOTES today or listened online to today’s episode, you heard about the deluxe edition box set coming out in November. Release date is November 4th and features the original album, bonus tracks, previously unreleased material and a Blu-ray Audio Disc.

One of the tracks to tease you was just released and it’s kinda cool. It’s John’s writers demo of the song, which I include here. Check it out and get ready for the deluxe set coming out in November. It will be available in 180g half-speed LP….or 2 CDs plus the Blu-ray disc…and includes a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes, an original picture sleeve of the “Small Town” seven-inch single, lithographs, and poster. Looking forward to it!