Joe Jackson is back! Listen to “Friend Better” here!

Jackson’s first release, “Is She Really Going Out With Him”” became a hit in 1979. I remember hearing it on the radio for the first time and was instantly hooked on it. He followed that up with a number of new wave singles before he moved to more jazz-inflected pop music. Another hit I really liked was his Top 10 hit in 1982, “Steppin’ Out”. He has recorded 19 studio albums and received 5 Grammy Awards- so far!

This new track “Friend Better” kind of reminds me of a some Steely Dan song I can’t seem to put my finger on. However, it’s all Joe Jackson. I really like this tune and hope you enjoy it.

Joe Jackson’s new album “Fool” will be released on January, 18th. You can check out Joe answering fan questions and some other background on the album on his Facebook page. Check it out here.