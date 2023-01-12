Jeff Beck, 1944-2023

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 22: Jeff Beck performs during "Stars Align Tour" at Chastain Park Amphitheater on August 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Sad to hear that at 78 Jeff contracted bacterial meningitis and has died.

Jeff’s professional career began in the early 60’s and was one of the essential guitarists of the British Invasion. Beck’s style is really hard to pin down as he was subject to sudden or unpredictable changes of mood or mind. He was equally at home in thunderous blues-rock as well as soft-focus fusion. Beck played both styles in his long, unpredictable career, pioneering psychedelia, heavy metal, and jazz-rock as his career progressed. He was very talented and eclectic talent evident from the moment he joined the Yardbirds, nudging the group toward mind-bending rock on such seminal mid-’60s singles as “Shapes of Things” and “Over Under Sideways Down.” Beck left the Yardbirds after spending just over a year in the group, turning his attention to the Jeff Beck Group, a crushingly loud, heavy rock outfit featuring Ron Wood on bass and Rod Stewart on vocals. Truth, their 1968 debut held one of our favorite sides in “Ain’t Superstitious.” Truth drew the blueprint Led Zeppelin would soon follow, but Beck never rivaled Jimmy Page’s group in terms of popularity. Thing is, being a popular rock star wasn’t really his plan as he loved sports cars as much as guitars. During the early 1970s, he cycled through new bands, including a super trio with Vanilla Fudge’s rhythm section Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice, eventually settling into a slick jazz groove with the George Martin-produced 1975 LP Blow by Blow. From that point forward, fusion played a crucial role in Beck’s music, sometimes taking the forefront — as on a live 1977 album with the Jan Hammer Group. More often though he provided the glue on such adventurous rock records as 1989’s Jeff Beck’s Guitar Shop. Throughout his career, Beck balanced his solo recordings with guest appearances on albums by other musicians — notably, he played lead guitar on Mick Jagger’s 1985 solo debut She’s the Boss and Roger Waters’ 1992 set Amused to Death — and sometimes these collaborations resulted in a full duet album, as it did on 18, his 2022 album with Johnny Depp. While he may not have had the best selling albums or the biggest world tours, Jeff Beck was one of the most respected players of any genre when it comes to the guitar.

Writer Gene Santoro says the iconic musician will likely be remembered for “his strong vibrato, fierce attack and fat one, his acute microtonal sense of pitch when he bends or slides into a note, his sophisticated sense of melodic and rhythm playing, his ability to wring painfully true notes from up by the guitar’s pickups and his continuing use of the electric guitar to generate textures as well as notes.”

Below are several of his performances throughout his career. RIP Jeff Beck.