Issa Rae takes her ‘Insecure’ character to the app store with ‘Insecure: The Come Up Game’
HBO/Anne Marie Fox
Insecure fans are in for a major treat. Issa Rae and HBO have teamed up with Glow Up Games, a tech studio founded by an all-women-of-color team, to bring fans a new gaming app based on the hit series.
Wired has learned that the new game, called Insecure: The Come Up Game, will officially debut in June, toward the end of Insecure‘s upcoming fourth season.
Inspired by the show, the game will allow players to rap like Issa Dee, create their personal style, and interact with Issa’s friends. According to Wired, the game will add new features and story content monthly.
“When we approached Insecure, the stakes got high. You don’t see a lot of of-color [intellectual property] being adapted into the game space,” says Glow Up co-founder Latoya Peterson. “It doesn’t mean that shows like Girlfriends, Living Single, and Martin don’t deserve games. Or, you know, Atlanta or black-ish. But they just don’t get them. We knew this was going to be a high-profile adaptation.”
The series creator, of course, loves the concept.
“The Come Up Game is a perfect, natural extension of Insecure,” Rae said in a statement to Wired. “It was such a rewarding experience to create this game alongside an all-women-of-color-led team.”
The game will be available on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.
Insecure‘s fourth season premieres April 12 on HBO.
