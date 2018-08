AgainĀ this fall The Eagle will be helping you get ready for Husker football home games.

We’re in the Haymarket, in front of Brewsky’s & Buzzard Billy’s, starting 3 hours before kickoff, with prizes from the Nebraska Lottery, Husker Headquarters and Bud Light. You can eat, drink (and smoke) and watch the early games on the patio while we crank the Classic Rock.

See you there! Go Big Red!