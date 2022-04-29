Huge BEACH BOYS Package Coming!

If you’re a big BEACH BOYS fan you can add to your collection with something new…..sort of. In celebration of their 60 years the boys will be releasing a new EXPANDED edition of the 2003 Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys collection on June 17th. The original release has sold over 4 million copies to date.
This new version has now been expanded to include two additional discs boasting 50 additional tracks — many of which have been completely remixed and/or featured in stereo mixes for the first time. Additionally, all 30 songs on Disc One of Sounds Of Summer have been mixed in immersive Dolby Atmos.