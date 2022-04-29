      Weather Alert

Huge BEACH BOYS Package Coming!

Apr 29, 2022 @ 1:24pm

If you’re a big BEACH BOYS fan you can add to your collection with something new…..sort of.  In celebration of their 60 years the boys will be releasing a new EXPANDED edition of the 2003 Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys collection on June 17th. The original release has sold over 4 million copies to date.

This new version has now been expanded to include two additional discs boasting 50 additional tracks — many of which have been completely remixed and/or featured in stereo mixes for the first time.  Additionally, all 30 songs on Disc One of Sounds Of Summer have been mixed in immersive Dolby Atmos.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On