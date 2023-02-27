How Would You Like To Jam With Gene Simmons At Abbey Road Studios?

Hands of man playing electric guitar. Bend technique. Low key photo.

Here’s a once in a lifetime experience being offered by Gene Simmons of KISS.

You’ll have to have some extra scratch in your account, though. For about $6,000 you and a guest can spend a day with Gene at the legendary ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS in London. Here’s what’s included;

YOU will spend the day at Abbey Road Studios with Gene. The same studio where the legendary Beatles recorded their albums.

YOU will hear Gene share stories about his career and items in his personal KISS collection that spans 50 years — and he’s passing them on to YOU!

YOU will Record a KISS song and join Gene on lead and background vocals, Live at ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS, where decades of legendary performers have stood. NO musical Experience necessary! And, yes, if you play an instrument, he may use that in the recording.

YOU will take home items from Gene’s Personal KISS Collection!

YOU will get photos and videos with Gene & he’ll sign two of your personal items!

The day is about having fun with Gene Simmons and going home with a personal copy of the entire recording…with YOU on it. Gene will not release the song. Only YOU will have the copy.

For all the information just click HERE