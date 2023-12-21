Home Alone 3???

Source: YouTube

If you’re a fan of the HOME ALONE movies…..you might want to check this out!

There’s a movie trailer that’s been getting lots of attention online for a new HOME ALONE movie…..but….it’s not real! Some people with some skill have made this fake trailer featuring a grown up Kevin McAlister facing the “Wet Bandits” again at Christmas. It’s kinda cool so check it out.

One thing that has happened due to this thing making the rounds, is that tons of folks are now actually asking for/wanting a new HOME ALONE movie. Probably not gonna happen, but in the spirit of the season…..enjoy this fantasy movie trailer!

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!