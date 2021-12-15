Holiday A to Z 2021 Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
KTGL HOLIDAY A TO Z 2021 CONTEST
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
KTGL 3800 Cornhusker Highway Lincoln NE 68504 and Jet Splash locations:161 No. 86th Street, Lincoln, NE 68505; 3800 South 9th Street, Lincoln, NE 68502; 2730 Dan Avenue, Lincoln, NE 68504; 7355 Cross Lake Lane, Lincoln, NE 68516 and 8420 Eiger Dr. Lincoln, NE 68526. (Collectively, “Sponsor”).
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
VIA INTERNET – Go to ktgl.com and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion. One entry per day.
Total Prize Value: $25.
Eight winners will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries via random drawing at the end of the promotion. The winners will be contacted by the station at the phone number or email provided at the time of entry. Station is not responsible for any prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond station’s control. Prior to awarding a prize, the station in its sole discretion may require verification of the winner’s identification by showing a valid photo ID. Decisions of the station with respect to winner selection and the awarding of prizes are final and binding when made.
iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.
these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specify “General Contest Rules,” “Contest-Specific Rules,” or “Winner List” to KTGL Holiday A to Z Contest 2021 Winner List or Official Rules Request, KTGL 3800 Cornhusker Highway Lincoln NE, 68504. A copy of the General Contest Rules, contest-specific rules, and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of KTGL Holiday A to Z Contest 2021. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.