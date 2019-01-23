Hendrix Showtime doc coming to theaters! Watch Trailer Here.

Coming to theaters at the end of this month is the critically acclaimed documentary, Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church. The film, which premiered in 2015 on Showtime and has since seen been issued commercially, is based around the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s historic July 4th, 1970 appearance at the Atlanta Pop Festival — which took place just 10 weeks before his death.

Billboard reported, “The film’s theatrical run begins January 31st, including a special screening at (L.A.’s) ArcLight Hollywood theater that will include a discussion by director John McDermott of Experience Hendrix, record producer and engineer Eddie Kramer, Experience Hendrix CEO — and Jimi’s step-sister — Janie Hendrix and Steve Rash, the original producer/director of Atlanta Pop. Other openings will take place into early April, and the February 25th screening in Nashville will feature a Q&A with longtime Hendrix bassist Billy Cox.”

Director John McDermott of Experience Hendrix explained, “For us it’s always about promoting Jimi and exposing him to as broad an audience as we can. Nothing articulates Hendrix better than Hendrix. We can yack all day long, but he’s the guy who grabs everybody. To see him on a film screen, larger than life, you get to really understand what he was about. And there’s so little of Jimi talking about his motives, his vision. So it’s best for us to put him out there like this and show people what was going on.”

The doc features interviews with Hendrix’s bandmates Billy Cox and the late Mitch Mitchell, as well as Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, the Black Crows’ Rich Robinson, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi, Atlanta Pop organizer Alex Cooley, and many others.