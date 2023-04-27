Help MAKE-A-WISH This Weekend

Make-A-Wish of Nebraska has another fundraising event this weekend that I think you will love. Its “SEASON OF WISHES” at The Chocolate Season, located at 3855 Village Lane in Lincoln. There will be shopping, Waffles and Live Music Saturday morning (April 29) starting at 8am. A portion of sales will go to MAKE-A-WISH of Nebraska to help grant wishes for kids in Nebraska.

I had a chance to visit with Melissa Davis-Schmit, Regional Director of Make-A-Wish on a live Facebook chat Thursday afternoon about the event. You can find it on The Eagle Facebook page to get more information. Just CLICK HERE .