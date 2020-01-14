Heartbreaker Mike Campbell’s new song- Listen!

Mike Campbell, the lead guitarist for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will release his first solo album with his band the Dirty Knobs on March 20th, titled, Wreckless Abandon. Rolling Stone reported Campbell, who currently performs with Fleetwood Mac, posted the band’s first video for the album’s title track.
Campbell and the Knobs kick off their 20-date club tour on March 10th at Minneapolis’ Fine Line Music Hall and wind things down on April 28th at Tampa’s The Orpheum.
Mike Campbell, who was Tom Petty’s primary musical collaborator starting in 1971, formed the Dirty Knobs 15 years ago, said in a statement, “Over the years, the Knobs became an outlet for me to play some of the other songs I was writing and to keep the creative juices flowing in between working on albums and tours with Tom & The Heartbreakers. . . Losing Tom was earth-shattering for me. It was a total shock. It had felt like we would be playing together forever.”
Regarding hitting the road on his own, Campbell added: “For a while it was hard to imagine playing in my own band again, let alone one where I’m the frontman. Tom was always my beacon. But everything I’ve been doing since Tom passed, including this album with the Dirty Knobs, is in the spirit of honoring what we did together.”
FAST FACTS
- Mike Campbell was a member of Mudcrutch with Tom Petty prior to the pair founding the Heartbreakers in 1975, and along with Petty reunited with the band for their 2007 self-titled album.
- Throughout the years, Campbell co-wrote many of Petty and the Heartbreakers” most beloved songs, including, “Refugee,” “Here Comes My Girl,” “A Woman In Love,” “Love Is A Long Road,” and “You Wreck Me,” along with “Jammin’ Me” — which they co-wrote with Bob Dylan, and “Runnin’ Down A Dream” which the pair co-wrote with Jeff Lynne.
- In addition to his years performing with and writing for the Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell is perhaps best known for co-writing two of Don Henley’s biggest solo hits “The Boys Of Summer” and “The Heart Of The Matter” — not to mention co-writing with Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks’ first solo hit, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”
JUST ANNOUNCED: Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs tour dates (subject to change):
March 10 – Minneapolis, MN- Fine Line Music Hall
March 11 – Chicago, IL – Park West
March 13 – Indianapolis, IN- The Hi Fi
March 15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
March 17 – Alexandria, VA – Birchmere
March 18 – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live
March 20 – Ridgefield CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
March 21 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
March 23 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
March 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl
April 7 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
April 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Troubadour
April 14 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre
April 15 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre
April 17 – Dallas, TX – Blue Light
April 18 – Austin, TX – Antone’s
April 21 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
April 24 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks
April 26 – Gainesville, FL- High Dive
April 28 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum