Have a Listen! New album from Huey Lewis & The News
Huey Lewis & The News are back with their first new album in a decade, titled Weather. The album, which is the News’ 10th studio set, was mixed by the legendary Bob Clearmountain and marks the band’s first new studio set since 2010’s covers collection Soulsville. The group’s last collection of original material was released way back in 2001 on the critically acclaimed Plan B. album.
Weather is released in the wake of Huey Lewis losing a substantial amount of his hearing after contracting Meniere’s disease. In 2018, Lewis said in a message to fans, “Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch.” Lewis appeared onstage briefly last October.
Huey Lewis has had his moments dealing with the horrific hearing issues he’s been facing. He’s dealt with the problem head on, seeking help at both the Stanford Ear Institute and the Mayo Clinic, and utilizes Bluetooth hearing aids.
FAST FACTS
- Huey Lewis & The News scored a dozen Top 10 hits between 1982 and 1988 — including “I Want A New Drug,” “Hip To Be Square,” “Do You Believe In Love,” and Number One singles “The Power Of Love,” and “Stuck With You.”
- The current lineup of Huey Lewis & The News is Huey Lewis — vocals and harmonica; Johnny Colla — saxophone, guitar and vocals; Bill Gibson — drums, percussion and vocals; Sean Hopper — keyboards and vocals; Stef Burns — guitars and vocals; and John Pierce — bass.