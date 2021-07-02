Have a Laugh! And Rock! Tenacious D Rocks For Doctor’s Without Borders

Tenacious D’s latest release is going to a great cause! I have always loved these guys and did go to there live show at Pinewood Bowl Theater on July, 28 back in 2019. Jack Black and Kyle Glass have recorded The Beatles’ “You Never Give Me Your Money” and “The End” to raise money for Doctors Without Borders. In a statement the band said, “Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world … not themselves…The Beatles!!! In the spirit of healing the world….please enjoy Tenacious D’s mashup of two classics from Abbey Road. All vinyl proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders.”
WARNING! NOT SAFE TO CRANK UP AT WORK OR WITH THE REALLY YOUNG KIDS AROUND. But it’s awesome!
Fans can purchase the 7 inch vinyl over a Tenacious D’s website.
FOLLOW THEM ROCK GOD’S FOR MORE:
instagram.com/tenaciousd
facebook.com/tenacious
twitter.com/realtenaciousd
instagram.com/jackblack
instagram.com/theactualkylegass