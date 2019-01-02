Happy New Year with new video from Paul McCartney. Watch here!

At midnight on January 1st, Paul McCartney released his latest single, the Egypt Station outtake, titled “Get Enough,” and tweeted a New Year’s message to fans. Macca’s “New Year” post stated, “I hope everyone has a really brilliant New Year, with all the fab things they’ve hoped for coming true. And I hope things work out on all the political fronts — that we get more peace than ever, people look after each other and we have a good time!”
The new ballad, “Get Enough” was recorded during the sessions for McCartney’s recent Number One album, Egypt Station, and was produced by One Direction and Demi Lovato hitmaker Ryan Tedder. The track itself has gotten mixed reaction in the greater Beatles community, with most of the discussion focusing on the heavily gimmicked use of auto-tune, which some feel is a needless bow to connect with younger fans.
- Paul McCartney tour dates (subject to change):
March 20 – Region Metropolitana, Chile – Estadio Nacional
March 23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino De Polo
March 26, 27 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque
March 30 – Curitiba – PR, Brazil – Estadio Couto Pereira
May 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
May 27 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
May 30 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
June 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
June 3 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
June 6 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center
June 8 – Green Bay, WI – Lambeau Field
June 11 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center
June 14 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Park
June 22 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
June 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
July 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium