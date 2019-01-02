Happy New Year with new video from Paul McCartney. Watch here!

At midnight on January 1st, Paul McCartney released his latest single, the Egypt Station outtake, titled “Get Enough,” and tweeted a New Year’s message to fans. Macca’s “New Year” post stated, “I hope everyone has a really brilliant New Year, with all the fab things they’ve hoped for coming true. And I hope things work out on all the political fronts — that we get more peace than ever, people look after each other and we have a good time!”

The new ballad, “Get Enough” was recorded during the sessions for McCartney’s recent Number One album, Egypt Station, and was produced by One Direction and Demi Lovato hitmaker Ryan Tedder. The track itself has gotten mixed reaction in the greater Beatles community, with most of the discussion focusing on the heavily gimmicked use of auto-tune, which some feel is a needless bow to connect with younger fans.