Happy Dyngus Day Today!

Today, April 18, 2022 is NATIONAL DYNGUS DAY! It’s always the Monday after Easter, and is a weird Polish Holiday with polka dancing, beer drinking and some other strange customs and traditions. Like, guys sprinkling gals they like with water…and the gals tapping the guys on the legs with pussy willow branches. Huh? What’s THAT about?
Anyways, a few years ago Anderson Cooper was doing a story about it on CNN and he completely lost it and couldn’t stop laughing during the middle of the report. If you need a little “pick-me-up” today….it’s worth the three minutes or so to watch the video I have here for you. Happy DYNGUS DAY! You’re welcome!!