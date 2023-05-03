Happy Cinco De Mayo This Friday!!

What to choose….what to choose???

Our friends at Tico’s Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar have you covered for Cinco De Mayo this Friday May 5th! Whether you’re looking to go out to celebrate somewhere, or you’re having your own party…TICO’S is your Cinco De Mayo headquarters. They can cater your party and deliver…or call in your order and pick it up!

And…..speaking of “picking it up” we just started a new promotion with Tico’s where you can win a party for 15 people from 92.9 The Eagle. Just head for our website HERE and sign up for “THE 92.9 THE EAGLE TICO’S PARTY PICKUP!” We’ll choose a winner at random once a month! If you win….YOU contact Tico’s and order YOUR party. Tico’s Taco Bar with all the fixins, plus a pan of enchiladas, famous chips with queso, guacamole and salsa! Good Luck!